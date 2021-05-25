Grand Rapids celebrating Memorial Day with city-wide light event

Light Grand Rapids is a city-wide event that calls on all residents and businesses to light up their yards, houses and buildings during the Memorial Day weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announced Tuesday it will be partnering with the United Veterans Council of Kent County to celebrate Memorial Day with a weekend-long light event.

Light Grand Rapids is a city-wide event that calls on all residents and businesses to light up their yards, houses and buildings during the Memorial Day weekend. Usually, the United Veterans Council of Kent County hosts a city-sponsored Memorial Day parade, but the event will be virtual this year due to the pandemic.

“We do not want to see this important day go by without recognition,” said Evette Pittman, special events manager at the City’s Office of Special Events. “We want to show appreciation and remember the sacrifices of those who served our nation in a way that allows everyone in our community to participate in a safe way.”

Below is a list of confirmed sites participating in the lighting event:

McKay Tower

Varnum sign

Amway Tower

Blue Bridge

Gallery Parking Lot

Bridge St. underpass

More information can be found here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.