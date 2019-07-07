GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids police confirmed two shooting scenes Saturday night in the downtown area near the fireworks at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

One of the shootings was fatal and killed a 21-year-old man.

First shooting

Police said the first shooting occurred in the Big Boy parking lot in the 400 block of Pearl Street NW at 10:34 p.m.

13 On Your Side

Officers were monitoring a crowd when gunshots went off.

There were two victims; a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old male.

The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the 19-year-old's condition was unknown.

Second shooting

The second shooting occurred 10 minutes later.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, a 21-year-old man and a female whose age was unknown. The male victim died as a result of the gunshot wounds and the female is currently in surgery at an area hospital, police said

This incident occurred at 6th and Front Avenue NW.

Both shootings happened outside the boundaries for the fireworks and police said because of extra staffing officers were able to respond quickly.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

One woman on scene at Front Avenue told us her car was hit by a stray bullet. She said she had family and friends in the car but thankfully no one was hurt.

The shootings remain under investigation and the Grand Rapids Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Saturday night's shootings comes after a string of shootings in June, where the GRPD dealt with 10 shootings in five days.

RELATED: 'Senseless violence' Grand Rapids police deal with 10 shootings in 5 days

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.