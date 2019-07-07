GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police confirmed Saturday night that one person was shot in the downtown area near the fireworks at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

Lieutenant Terry Dixon said the victim was injured in the Big Boy parking lot in the 400 block of Pearl Street NW. There was no word on a suspect.

Police said officers had little information as of 11 p.m. Units were still on scene gathering evidence and controlling the crowds.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

