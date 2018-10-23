GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City Commission has scheduled a public hearing to consider a brownfield application for a $36 million redevelopment project proposed at 10 Ionia Ave. NW. The public hearing will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 23 in the ninth-floor Commission Chambers at City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW.

The Hinman Company plans to develop the existing triangular surface parking lot site into a 13-story, 135,555-square-foot tower. The brick and glass structure will feature 146 hotel rooms and related amenities. It also will include 5,555 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The proposed mixed-use project first garnered community excitement in 2016 when developers originally planned a 42-story hotel and apartment complex.

"The development will enhance the Grand Rapids' skyline, the Heartside neighborhood and the arena district," said Kara Wood, the City's managing director of Economic Development Services.

The 10 Ionia project is eligible for Brownfield reimbursement totaling approximately $2.2 million. Future tax increment revenues will be used to cover the cost of environmental site assessment activities, demolition, site preparation and public and private infrastructure improvements. The developer also achieved development support from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) for approximately $1.4 million of eligible DDA activities.

During the construction period, the project will generate 73 full-time jobs. The hotel and retail structure are expected to create 70 new jobs with estimate wages ranging from $10 to $31.25 per hour.

The project received approval from the Historic Preservation Commission in June. It received Special Land Use approval from the Planning Commission in July for the construction of an overhead walkway between 10 Ionia Ave. NW and 30 Ionia Ave. NW.

