GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A $150,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will fund accessibility enhancements at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

The recreation passport grant will go towards a universal-access canoe and kayak launch. The city's parks millage will contribute another $80,000 to the project.

“Canoeing and kayaking is ranked among the top recreational activities for Grand Rapids residents, and this project makes paddling activities more accessible to our entire community," said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director.

The renovations are expected to begin in 2020 and they will be focused on the middle section of Riverside Park around the lagoon. The project will include:

Replacing the old dock with a universal-access canoe and kayak launch that features guide rails for easy access in and out of the water, launch rollers for easy movement of the watercraft and a transfer bench for easy transfer from wheelchair to watercraft

Demolishing the current restroom/shelter building and replacing it with a separate restroom and picnic shelter that meets universal design standards

Adding handicap spaces near the dock and additional handicap parking near the restroom and picnic shelter

Adding 8-foot-wide paved paths to connect parking amenities to improve access for people with disabilities

Replacing the existing portable restroom on the dock side of the lagoon with an accessible portable restroom

