18th adult charged with riot related to May 30 damage in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has issued charges against an 18th adult related to the riot in Grand Rapids on May 30-31.
Xavier Rener-I-Adore Pinkley, 25, is charged with riot, a 10-year felony, and attempted malicious destruction of property, a misdemeanor. The charges list Villa and the Michigan Department of State as the victims of the property damage.
Pinkley joins 17 other adults and one juvenile facing riot charges after a peaceful protest in Grand Rapids escalated into buildings being damaged and vandalized.
Pinkley has not been arraigned yet.
