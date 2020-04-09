x
18th adult charged with riot related to May 30 damage in Grand Rapids

The charges allege the suspect attempted to damage Villa and the Michigan Department of State.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has issued charges against an 18th adult related to the riot in Grand Rapids on May 30-31.

Xavier Rener-I-Adore Pinkley, 25, is charged with riot, a 10-year felony, and attempted malicious destruction of property, a misdemeanor. The charges list Villa and the Michigan Department of State as the victims of the property damage. 

Pinkley joins 17 other adults and one juvenile facing riot charges after a peaceful protest in Grand Rapids escalated into buildings being damaged and vandalized. 

Pinkley has not been arraigned yet. 

