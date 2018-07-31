GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Prosecutor's Office charged Kamari Beeks, 19, for stabbing one person and assaulting another in downtown Grand Rapids on Monday, July 30.

Police say that just after 1 p.m., Beeks approached a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman near Cherry Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW. He then "without any apparent provocation" stabbed the man twice and took the woman's backpack. Police say a 52-year-old man was also assaulted when bystanders tried to stop Beeks.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that Beeks left the area on foot, and witnesses saw him run toward a nearby parking ramp. Within 30 minutes, the 19-year-old had been located.

Evidence was found along Beeks' path, the parking ramp and on the suspect, said the GRPD.

The 21-year-old stabbing victim is expected to make a full recovery and is currently in stable condition.

Beeks is facing three charges including armed robbery and two counts of assault. He was arraigned in the 61st District Court on Tuesday and his bond was set at $200,000.

If you have information regarding this investigation and have yet to speak with a detective, you can call Det. Case Weston at (616) 456-3384, GRPD at 616-456-3400, Facebook Messenger or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 and silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM