GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries asked the community to contribute to the cost of 54 custom-made beds for women in need, and you came through in a big way.

Thanks to the response from the community and with the help of Next Step of West Michigan and Standale Lumber, 54 beds were delivered Thursday morning.

Mel Trotter said donors successfully contributed to cover the costs of the beds, mattresses, linens, pillows and other programs and services to help people overcome homelessness.

The beds were specifically needed because there is a growing number of women needing emergency shelter in West Michigan.

Before today, many of the women who came into the shelter had to sleep on mats on the floor in an overflow room.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.