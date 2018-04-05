GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A 7-year-old girl was hit by a falling tree branch on the northeast side of Grand Rapids on May 4.

The girl was playing outside her house near Dale Street NE and Center Avenue NE when strong winds knocked two branches down, hitting her lower body.

Crews from the Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Grand Rapids Police Department were already in the area because a tree had fallen into the road.

The responding officers heard the cracking of the branches just up the street where the girl was hit.

A neighbor witnessed the whole thing. "Two seconds," said Brian Andree, "and she would have been under that power line and that tree. It was that close of a call."

They were able to quickly respond, and the 7-year-old was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. She is expected to be ok.

