GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An 8-year-old child was hit and killed by a car on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids on Tuesday evening.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m.

Bridge Street is closed between Scribner Avenue and Monroe Avenue while law enforcement investigates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM