GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Movimiento Cosecha GR demonstrated inside the Secretary of State Office in downtown Grand Rapids on Monday in order to demand driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.

Protesters disrupted the daily appointments and business of the Secretary of State Office as they announced a statewide campaign to get driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants in Michigan.

Undocumented immigrants in Michigan have not been able to get driver's licenses for the past 10 years. The advocacy group says this puts undocumented members of the Grand Rapids community at risk by driving to work or get their kids from school.

While 12 states allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses, Cosecha GR wants Michigan to be the 13th state to give them the opportunity to drive.

They previously demonstrated at a Secretary of State Office in Wyoming in April. They are also the group that organized the protests in June asking Kent County to end their contact with ICE.

