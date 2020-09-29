AlePrize to help local artists in the wake of ArtPrize cancellation

Local artists will pair with 19 Grand Rapids-area breweries to display their artwork that would've been entered in ArtPrize.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the ongoing pandemic, ArtPrize is no longer an option. But local brewers aren't settling for nothing.

"We just saw an opportunity to still support local artists," says Chad Atherton, director of market development at Founders Brewing Company. "That had maybe anticipated and worked hard and dedicated financial resources and time into creating artwork that no longer had exhibition space."

That's why the Beer City Brewers Guild will launch AlePrize this week. Local artists will pair with 19 Grand Rapids area breweries to display their artwork that would've been entered in ArtPrize.

"Certainly a way to help us still create some excitement and some fun and sense of community," says Atherton.

There are two different $1,000 rewards at stake. One based on fan voting, you can scan QR codes at the brewery for your favorite artwork. The other winner will be selected by a panel of community figures and city leaders.

But the event isn't a one way street. The breweries need help too.

"Foot traffic is down two fold," explains Atherton. "One because we are required to have diminished capacities in our spaces. Also, people have a varying level of comfort for being out and about in public."

And while there is a goal of some more revenue for the breweries, the event doesn't mean safety has gone out the window.

"We set this event up in a way that doesn't require these tap rooms and breweries to change anything they've done with their new safety protocols," says Atherton.

AlePrize kicks off this Oct. 1 and lasts the entire month. For a list of the participating breweries and artists, click here.

