GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Creston Brewery was packed out Saturday morning to see Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar campaign for Joe Biden. Klobuchar, who was a candidate for president up until Monday, rallied behind for former vice president.

"Joe Biden has views that are positive for Michigan," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar kicked off a busy weekend of political events in Grand Rapids with Michigan's presidential primary just a couple of days away. She was also campaigning for Biden in Detroit and Southfield on Friday.

"The decision for the nomination of the Democratic Party goes through Michigan in a big, big way," she said. "We have a new race right now with much less people, so Michigan's going to literally make a decision of what kind of candidate they want. My argument is Joe Biden is the candidate that can most unite this country in a time where Donald Trump is constantly going after people with mean tweets."

There are three remaining candidates in the Democratic race. Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Both Biden and Sanders are narrowing their focus on Michigan as the election nears.

Sanders is hosting four rallies in Michigan, in Detroit, Dearborn, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor. He is also hosting a town hall in Flint on Saturday night. Biden has campaign events across the state throughout the weekend, and he is holding two rallies on Monday, one in Grand Rapids and one in Detroit.

Klobuchar said she is campaigning for Biden because she believes he will bring "dignity and decency" to the White House. She also said she believes the Midwest is the key to the election.

"We want someone heading up our ticket that can bring in the Midwest, and I think that's Joe Biden."

Klobuchar officially endorsed Biden on Monday after she dropped out of the race. Biden went on to win her home state of Minnesota on Super Tuesday.

In 2016, Sanders had an upset win in Michigan, when he beat Hillary Clinton by about 20,000 votes. Klobuchar acknowledged this history, saying "We need to win. We need to win so badly. We need a candidate that can unite our party and our country and can bring decency back to the White House. And that person is Joe Biden."

The Sanders rally starts Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Calder Plaza.

