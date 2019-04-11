GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Award winning and veteran journalist Ann Curry may have a new favorite city.

She tweeted Sunday that while traveling through Gerald R. Ford International Airport she was treated with grace and respect. The tweet said, "A TSA agent just called me “Honey,” another smiled “Have a wonderful day.” And everybody seems REALLY kind and nice.

"Oh that’s right, I’m in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Gerald R. International Airport. ❤️ Civility exists!"

The airport responded saying they were "happy to have you flying with us, Ms. Curry! Come back and see us again soon (FYI we recommend summers on Lake Michigan 😉☀️🏖)"

RELATED: Nonstop flights to New Orleans, Jacksonville start this week

RELATED: Ford Airport adding 8 new gates, Midwest Express as new airline

Other people chimed in about the airport and even how great Grand Rapids is as a whole:

Curry is currently the host of Chasing the Cure on TNT/ TBS, the show is about people who are suffering from undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries. She left NBC News in 2015 after working there for nearly 25 years.

More stories people are reading:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.