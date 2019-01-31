GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Emergency food assistance to families impacted by the extreme weather is being provided by a group of Grand Rapids non-profits.

Kids’ Food Basket announced a partnership Wednesday with the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, The Rapid and Seymour Christian Reformed Church.

All three locations, as well as Kids’ Food Basket, will be distribution sites for food on Thursday, Jan. 31 and Friday, February 1, from 11:30 am-2 pm.

“During severe weather events like this one, we all have to pull together to meet the critical needs of our community. We’re glad Kids’ Food Basket reached out and are happy to support their efforts,” Andrew Johnson, The Rapid CEO.

Location information:

The David D. Hunting YMCA, 475 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Families visiting the downtown YMCA location can enter through the main entrance and follow the signage to the community room to receive your meal.

The Rapid Central Station, 250 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Seymour Christian Reformed Church, 840 Alger St SE, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Kids’ Food Basket, 2055 Oak Industrial Drive, Suite C, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Kids’ Food Basket serves over 8,000 kids at 48 schools in Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland. More than 250 volunteers each day help prepare, pack and deliver Sack Suppers

