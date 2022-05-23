Asian-Pacific Festival returns to GR with new dishes, specialty brews

There will be food from over 15 vendors, with a variety of Asian-Pacific dishes and brews made specifically for the festival.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sixth annual event celebrating Pacific Islander and Asian American communities in the West Michigan area is returning to Grand Rapids in June, organizers announced.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is taking over Calder Plaza on June 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event will include cultural performances, demonstrations, youth activities, Asian food trucks and booths, a marketplace and more.

The festival is free, open to the public and family friendly.

“The festival educates, entertains and brings the entire community together to showcase the unique Asian-Pacific cultures and peoples that live right here in the Grand Rapids area—and beyond,” said Ace Marasigan, founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.

The Mitten created a Hmong beer, sponsored by Bangkok Taste Cuisine. Founders has also created a Korean beer for the festivities and will donate $1 per chosen pour back to The Asian-Pacific Foundation, which is supporting the festival.

View more details on the festival's Facebook page here.

Here's the events you can expect this year:

Morning Yoga | Friday + Saturday | 9:30AM

| Friday + Saturday | 9:30AM Grand Opening Ceremony | Friday, June 10 | 4PM

Taiko Drummers and Lion Dancers performance. Golden Tiger Dragon parade.

| Friday, June 10 | 4PM Taiko Drummers and Lion Dancers performance. Golden Tiger Dragon parade. Kroon Band and the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization | Friday, June 10 | 6PM “Aloha and welcome to the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization! We are honored to be here this year sharing our culture. We will share some stories and dances from Polynesia. It consists of what we call the Polynesian triangle. Hawaii marking the tip of the triangle in the north. We will share dances from our cousins in Tahiti, and New Zealand! Our dances are an expression of time kept through oral traditions and re-storied and told through dance. We will share ancient and modern dances. There is an interactive part, so come and enjoy this cultural experience with us! Aloha!” ~Kroon Band and the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization

| Friday, June 10 | 6PM “Aloha and welcome to the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization! We are honored to be here this year sharing our culture. We will share some stories and dances from Polynesia. It consists of what we call the Polynesian triangle. Hawaii marking the tip of the triangle in the north. We will share dances from our cousins in Tahiti, and New Zealand! Our dances are an expression of time kept through oral traditions and re-storied and told through dance. We will share ancient and modern dances. There is an interactive part, so come and enjoy this cultural experience with us! Aloha!” ~Kroon Band and the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization Cultural Fashion Show | | Friday, June 10 | 5PM

| Friday, June 10 | 5PM Grand Rapids by Night – Vietnamese Show | | Friday, June 10 | 7PM

| Friday, June 10 | 7PM Special Entertainment Friday Night & VIP | Friday, June 10| 3:30 PM – 11 PM

Entertainment: Kroon Band and the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization, Filipino Folk Dances, Hmong Night Preview Concert, House Band Dance Party: Better Than Karaoke Band, and many more…

| Friday, June 10| 3:30 PM – 11 PM Entertainment: Kroon Band and the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization, Filipino Folk Dances, Hmong Night Preview Concert, House Band Dance Party: Better Than Karaoke Band, and many more… Virgil Nishimura Moment | Saturday, June 11 | 11AM

A highlight of Veteran and Grand Rapids resident Virgil Nishimura

| Saturday, June 11 | 11AM A highlight of Veteran and Grand Rapids resident Virgil Nishimura Bollywood Dance | Saturday, June 11 | 2:15PM

Saturday, June 11 | 2:15PM Filipino American Community of West Michigan Dance Troupe | Saturday, June 11| 3:30PM

Saturday, June 11| 3:30PM Hmong Night | Saturday, June 11 | 4 PM – 11 PM

6 Hours of the best Hmong musical artists. See posters of entertainers.

A full list of activities can be found here. People interested in volunteering can click here.

