GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Iyesha Gibbs, 19, is facing kidnapping charges after she allegedly took the 1-year-old boy she was babysitting in Grand Rapids.

Gibbs was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 2 in Benton Harbor where she had taken the boy, Miquis Jenkins.

Gibbs is facing a kidnapping-child enticement charge which carries a possible life sentence. She will be arraigned on the charge this weekend.

Jenkins was reunited with his family on Thursday evening and he taken to a hospital in Benton Harbor to ensure that he was unharmed.

Jenkins was believed to be in the care of Gibbs by 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Miquis' mother, Laquaya Gillard, said Gibbs babysat her son before, but Gillard became worried when Gibbs stopped replying to her messages Wednesday evening.

An Amber Alert was issued in Michigan on Thursday to help locate the missing boy. Jenkins was located Thursday afternoon.

"Amber Alerts are meant to send out a mass awareness of a possible abducted child who may face serious harm if not located quickly. In this case, it did exactly what it was designed to do," said Grand Rapids Sergeant Keith Hefner.

