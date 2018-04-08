GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Saturday, the Lighthouse Full Life Center held their annual Back to School Rally at Brookside Elementary School.

Kids had the opportunity to receive new backpacks, school supplies, free haircuts and free clothing.

Organizers of the event hope that this not only jump starts the school year, but it leaves a lasting impact on the kids' lives.

"We want to give back to our kids, pour into their futures," said Lori Williams, the head of special events for Lighthouse Full Life Center. "We believe that what we're doing is going to make a lasting impact, not just today, but even in their future.

There will be another Back to School Rally in Muskegon on Aug. 18.

