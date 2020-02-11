Grand Rapids Police investigating 2 bank robberies

Both robberies occurred on Monday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after two banks were robbed Monday.

The first occurred at the Fifth Third Bank at 700 Bridge St. NW around 3:05 p.m. Police described the suspect as being a thin white man in his 40s with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo vest and wearing a dark knit hat.

The suspect left the bank on foot, and police said it's unknown if a vehicle was involved.

The second bank robbery occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank at 3715 28th St. SE. Police described the suspect as being a black man in his 20s. He is about 5-foot-6 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a fleece zip up and baggy jeans.

He left the area in a vehicle.

Police say that the FBI has been notified and their investigation is ongoing.

