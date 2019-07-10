GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Daylight hours are growing shorter and the weather will inevitably get worse, and the City of Grand Rapids is asking drivers to be mindful of pedestrians.

The effort is part of the city's ongoing effort to create a safer community within its strategic plan.

"Safety is a shared responsibility, so please be extra vigilant whether you're a driver, bicyclist or pedestrian," said Kristin Bennett, transportation planning and programs supervisor with the City's Mobile GR-Parking Services Department.

According to the city, statistics show there is an increase in pedestrians being struck by vehicles in the fall in Grand Rapids.

In Grand Rapids, drivers are required to stop for pedestrians at all uncontrolled crosswalks whether they are signed and/or striped.

Bennett offers the following rules and tips for pedestrians:

Be predictable and, if traveling with children, keep a close eye on their location

Be visible – wear brighter clothing and, if traveling before dawn or after dark, consider using reflective materials or a flashlight

Walk on sidewalks whenever available. If sidewalk conditions are hazardous or inaccessible, call the City's 311 Customer Service at 616.456.3000 to report the locations.

If there isn't a sidewalk where you need to walk, walk facing oncoming traffic

Do not assume a driver or bicyclist sees you – make eye contact with them as they approach you to make sure you are seen

For drivers:

Always look for people walking and bicycling year-round and in all weather conditions

Use extra caution when driving before dawn, after dark, when it's raining or snowing and in foggy conditions

Follow posted speed limits and be especially alert when you travel through school zones, near parks and when you enter the road from driveways and alleys

Never pass another vehicle that is stopped at a crosswalk – there may be people crossing who you cannot see

The City's pedestrian crossing ordinance requires drivers to fully stop for pedestrians at marked crosswalks and unmarked crosswalks at intersections – except at intersections where traffic is regulated by a police officer or by a traffic signal where pedestrians shall follow the walk/don't walk signal.

The City said every public intersection is a crosswalk whether or not there is a traffic signal, roundabout, stop sign or painted crosswalk lines. They also said motorcyclists and bicyclists must stop for pedestrians at designated midblock crossings.

For more information, visit Heads Up, GR!

