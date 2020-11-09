U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit Grand Rapids school

DeVos will be greeting students and holding a roundtable discussion.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be visiting a Grand Rapids school on Monday, Sept. 14.

DeVos, a West Michigan native, will be meeting with students, teachers and staff at Sacred Heart Academy, a private Catholic school.

A news release says DeVos will be holding a roundtable discussion to talk about how this school has reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacred Heart Academy is a Parish Apostolate of Sacred Heart of Jesus and it does not receive federal or state funding. The news release from the Department of Education says DeVos, a longtime advocate for school of choice, will also be discussing "the important role Catholic schools play in providing students options for their education."

DeVos has been the education secretary since being nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017. DeVos is married to the former Amway CEO Dick DeVos.

