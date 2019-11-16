GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People flocked to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday for the opening day of the Bodies Revealed exhibit. Tickets were sold out for the first day the exhibition was back in Grand Rapids after it first came through nearly a decade ago.

Bodies Revealed is a display of real body specimens that have been preserved through a unique process, giving visitors an opportunity to view the complexity of their own organs and systems.

There are more than a dozen full body human specimens in the exhibit and a hundred organs. Many of the specimens are displayed in athletic poses that showcase the body's everyday motions and activities.

Bodies Revealed allows people to take a studious look into the skeletal, muscular, nervous, digestive, respiratory, reproductive and circulatory systems.

The Bodies Revealed exhibit will be in Grand Rapids until Spring 2020.

