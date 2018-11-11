GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled out of the Grand River on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that they responded to a report of a body in the river near the 600 block of Front Avenue by the 6th Street Bridge just after 2 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department assisted in recovering the body of a man from the river.

This is an ongoing investigation.

