Break-in at cell phone store in Grand Rapids

Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a break-in.

It happened at the Boost Mobile in the 3100 block of Plainfield Ave. NE Tuesday morning.

Police say at this point they don’t know what was taken, if anything.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department of Silent Observer.

