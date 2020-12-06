Live updates | March held for Breonna Taylor in Grand Rapids

The march will start at Rosa Parks Circle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — *This story will be updated throughout the afternoon/evening*

5:45 p.m. - Breonna Taylor's family continuing to thank everyone for coming and standing up for Breonna.

5:40 p.m. - The march has officially ended, but many still remain in Rosa Parks Circle.

5:31 p.m. - Protesters arrive back in Rosa Parks Circle.

5:22 p.m. - Everyone has paused at Pearl & Monroe where a group of protesters has held down this corner since May 30.

5:09 p.m. - Protesters just crossed Fulton Street Bridge.

4:52 p.m. - Protesters begin their march for Breonna.

4:41 p.m. - Breonna Taylor's family speaks to protesters before the march kicks off.

At 4 p.m., a march will be taking place for Breonna Taylor in downtown Grand Rapids.

Taylor, a Grand Rapids native, was fatally shot in her own apartment by Louisville police officers in March.

"This past week we have been protesting the wrongful death of George Floyd by yet another white police officer. But our nation has not had the same energy for Breonna like they’ve had for Floyd," the Facebook event for the Grand Rapids march says.

LIVE UPDATES:

