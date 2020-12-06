March for Breonna Taylor to be held in Grand Rapids

None of the officers involved in Taylor's death have been charged.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday afternoon, a march for Breonna Taylor is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids. Taylor was fatally shot in her own apartment by Louisville police officers in March.

"This past week we have been protesting the wrongful death of George Floyd by yet another white police officer. But our nation has not had the same energy for Breonna like they’ve had for Floyd," the Facebook event for the Grand Rapids march says.

Taylor, a Grand Rapids native, was shot at least eight times by officers during a no-knock search. Those warrants were banned in Louisville this week under 'Breonna's Law.'

For the past three consecutive weekends, marches and protests have been taking place downtown Grand Rapids in the wake of Floyd's death. In between these weekend events, smaller protests have maintained a presence in the city.

While Floyd's death set in motion global protests, their focus has been on police brutality and racism.

Taylor's 27th birthday would have been on June 5. To honor her, a 24-hour vigil was set up in downtown Grand Rapids last week. The event description for the march says, "Breonna was born and raised in Grand Rapids. We as a city owe it to her to fight for her. We need to fight to bring her and her family to justice."

The march starts at Rosa Parks Circle at 4 p.m. The group plans to march from downtown, west on Pearl Street NW, south on Front Avenue NW and back east along the Blue Bridge.

