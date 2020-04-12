Breonna Taylor Way | Grand Rapids group to hold virtual ribbon cutting for street designation

The virtual event will take place at 3:30 p.m. on the Justice for Black Lives' Facebook page.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A virtual ribbon cutting is set for Friday, Dec. 4 to honor a major downtown Grand Rapids street being designated to city native Breonna Taylor.

Back in July, the group Justice for Black Lives started a petition requesting that the city honor Taylor by designating Monroe Center Street NW after her.

In October, city leaders approved the resolution and designated Monroe Center between Division Avenue and Monroe Avenue as 'Breonna Taylor Way'.

A new sign will be placed under the already existing Monroe Center street sign.

Justice for Black Lives will be holding a virtual ribbon cutting celebration at 3:30 p.m, due to current COVID-19 safety guidelines. It will be streamed live on the group's Facebook page here.

The group says it plans on holding an in-person celebration at a later date.

Taylor, a Grand Rapids native, was killed by police officers at her Louisville apartment on March 13. Her death sparked national outcry, and multiple rallies have been held in Grand Rapids in her honor. Many of her family members still live in the area.

