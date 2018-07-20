GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A kitchen worker at The Mitten Brewing Co. is recovering from what police call a random attack which occurred about 12:30 a.m. Friday as he took a cigarette break outside the popular brewpub on Grand Rapids' Northwest Side.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Steven Morrison, suffered serious head injuries outside the brewpub at 527 Leonard Street at Quarry Avenue NW.

Morrison remained hospitalized Friday afternoon but is expected to recover, business co-owner Max Trierweiler said. A GoFundMe page for Morrison has been set up to help with expenses.

"He was blind-sided by it and he has staples in his skull,'' Trierweiler said. "It looks like he got hit right across the back of the head.''

The weapon is thought to have been a baseball bat, Trierweiler said.

The business closed at midnight and Morrison was taking a break outside when the assailant approached and asked for a cigarette, police said. Morrison indicated he did not have another cigarette and turned to head inside. That is when he was struck from behind.

Police say there is no indication the victim and assailant knew each other and said it appears to be a random attack.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man in his 20s with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Detective Case Weston at (616) 456-3384 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/silentobserver.org.

