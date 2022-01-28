'That's kind of where it all started': Michigan couple devastated after pizza restaurant closes

Brick Road Pizza in Grand Rapids announced Tuesday that they're closing. Now a Grand Haven couple is on a desperate mission to eat there one last time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On a cold January night, Meghan and Nick Richter took turns frantically hitting the "redial" buttons on their phones in the same way someone would if they had a chance to win a million dollars in a call-in contest.

"After three and a half hours of calling continuously, someone else just wanted it more," Nick said.

But in reality, there might not be anyone in West Michigan who a pizza from their favorite restaurant would mean more to them than the Richters. What they were after was one last chance to enjoy a priceless memory in the form of a meal from Brick Road Pizza Company on Wealthy Street.

"We've been there at least monthly, which I mean, we live about an hour away. So we've always driven at least once a month to get pizza from them," said Meghan.

The Grand Haven couple's love story traces back to a time when Meghan was studying at Grand Valley State University and Nick was visiting her from North Carolina. The two shared dinner at Brick Road Pizza.

"That was like our first official date. That's kind of where it all started," Meghan said.

"We both just fell in love with it. The atmosphere was so quaint and cozy and nice. Everyone was so friendly, and we just kept going back."

As time went on and the love between Meghan and Nick grew, Brick Road Pizza continued to be a big part of their lives, until the day when Nick asked Meghan the most important question he's ever asked anyone.

"I proposed with one of their pizza boxes," he said with a smile.

That caught Meghan by surprise.

"He came home and told me to go hide, and when I came out, the pizza box was there. And I opened it. and I turned around, and he was on down on his knee. So it was really, really special. It was perfect. There wasn't a better way to do it."

Today, the Richters are married and their family has since grown. Brick Road Pizza has also played a big role in the life of their young son Charlie. Meghan decided to document his growth once a month by taking his photo next to the family's beloved favorite pizza.

"We just decided it would be really fun and cute to take pictures. It worked out really, really well until he got old enough to want the pizza, then it became progressively more difficult. But yeah, it'll be really fun to show him those pictures when he's older," she said.

All those memories and all that love the Richters have for Brick Road Pizza is why it's so important to them to be able to order one more vegan surprise pizza before the restaurant closes for good on Sunday. But the restaurant is only open for takeout, and the demand is at an all-time high, with people just like the Richters longing for one last taste.

"They had people lined up out the door. Some people were waiting in line physically for more than two hours and still not getting through. So they've been really, really busy," Meghan said.

Co-owner Jody Talbert says the COVID-19 pandemic and the staffing shortages that have come with it have taken an emotional and financial toll on Brick Road Pizza. That's why they're closing. But they're appreciative of customers like the Richters.

"We've had some really loyal customers. We've had a lot of good times over the years. Some years we'd have people lined up out the door and around the street, and were gonna miss them," Talbert said.

For the Richters, the feeling is mutual.

"Part of me is disappointed that we won't be able to visit anymore. But there's another part of me that is sort of relieved for ownership over there," Nick said.

"It was pretty obvious that they had started struggling during and immediately after the shutdown. So I mean, I can't imagine how difficult that must have been for them to sort of keep things afloat. Just for them to not have that burden anymore, I'm happy for them."

If the Richters do get one more chance to visit Brick Road, they plan to express their gratitude to the owners, who've played such an important role in their love story.

"That we love them, and that they're really great, and we appreciate all of their hard work."

