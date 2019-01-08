GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It is hard to imagine Grand Rapids without the big, red Calder stabile downtown by City Hall. But those old enough to remember know "La Grande Vitesse” has only been there for 50 years.

And after standing tall for 50 years, stabile affectionately known as "the Calder" will undergo a two-month restoration project.

The sculpture, which is 43 feet tall, 54 feet long and 30 feet wide, is getting its first complete makeover. As part of the restorations, crews will remove 20 layers of Calder Red paint down to the bare metal. They will also tighten the stabile's bolts, secure welding and apply a fresh coat of paint.

The paint removal is expected to take 30 days and applying the new coat of paint will take another 30, so the target completion date is September 30. The plaza will remain open during this time.

The City of Grand Rapids is funding the $300,000 project while working with key partners including: the Calder Foundation, Dave Cole Decorators, Dixon Engineering and Mack Art Conservation.

Grand Rapids is celebrating the sculpture’s golden anniversary by reimagining Calder Plaza. In 2017, the City and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. launched a collaborative community process aimed at making the space around La Grande Vitesse even more inviting and comfortable for people to use every day.



Phase 1 of the project, which includes the construction of a new café and stage/pavilion, is set to occur in 2020. Future phases may add a splash pad water feature, new landscaping, access ramps, staircases and a pedestrian bridge – all designed to renew Calder Plaza’s prominence as the city’s town square.

