Chief: Internal investigation examining clash with demonstrators

A Sunday night incident with police and a group of demonstrators prompted the investigation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said he initiated an internal affairs investigation after officers confronted a group of demonstrators downtown Sunday evening.

A car parade honoring Breonna Taylor stopped at the intersection of Fulton Street and Division Avenue around 6 p.m. Payne said the downtown intersection was completely blocked, and officers worked to clear out people and cars.

Demonstrators said officers escalated the situation by shoving people and pulling some to the ground. Video shows one woman getting pushed back and falling over.

Payne said he's heard concerns about the incident, which is what prompted the internal investigation. "I want to see exactly what occurred from the police side and make sure that officers are conducting themselves properly," he said.

Five to seven people were arrested at the demonstration Sunday night, Payne said. The city attorney will decide what charges will be brought.

The police chief said the investigation is still in preliminary stages, being less than 24 hours from the clash between police and the demonstrators.

"It does take time. We want to be thorough. Anytime we look into these things and make sure we're looking at everything that we have. So if there's someone who wants to talk to internal affairs, they are available to speak with," Payne said.

The Internal Affairs unit will review reports of the night before presenting findings to the police chief on whether officers violated department policy.

The police chief said Monday he is meeting with some of the people involved. A group of the demonstrators said they wanted to talk with the department before making any further public comments.

"I want to make sure that we’re holding the officers accountable. But there’s accountability for the community also," he said.

Payne said he believes there was a "breakdown in communication" on Sunday between the demonstrators and police, and responding officers were unclear what the situation was.

Payne emphasized he wants to work with groups and have a dialogue with them.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: