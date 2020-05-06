City of Grand Rapids to host virtual meeting about police operations

The meeting comes as police operations across the country have been protested against following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department are asking for input from the public on police operations in the city.

The city is hosting a virtual meeting today. It’s set to start at noon and last until 1:30 p.m. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne, Oversight and Public Accountability Director Brandon Davis and City Attorney Anita Hitchcock will be panelist for the meeting.

The event will be streamed live on the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability’s Facebook page and the City’s YouTube and will be streamed live in Spanish HERE. Community members may provide comment and ask questions by calling 311 or 616-456-3000. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The meeting comes as police operations across the country have been protested against following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died while a police officer kneeled on his neck and cried out “I can’t breathe.” Video of his death ignited protests for the Black Lives Matter movement all over the country.

Thursday a silent-sit in protest was held in Grand Rapids and police chief Payne was present and spoke at the event.

"I will work with anyone that’s willing to make change in a positive way,” Payne said. “And you have my commitment to meet with you.”

RELATED HEADLINES:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.