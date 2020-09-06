Clergy members hold 9 minutes of silence, reflection in Grand Rapids

From 12:09 to 12:18 p.m., community members and both city and county leaders took a knee in silence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A group of local clergy members reminded the Grand Rapids community and its leaders the need for reflection and prayer, during a time of anger and pain as the death of George Floyd highlights the need for change.

"We are all aware that nine minutes can result in life or death. Today on this ninth day of June from 12:09 to 12:18, we will be silent. Listening for divine wisdom and direction for the journey ahead of us.," said Bishop Dennis J. McMurray, senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ of Grand Rapids.

Just before silence fell among the crowd of several dozen at Rosa Parks Circle, a number of pastors shared their insight on the current state of society in the wake of George Floyd's death. In a time where prayer may be abandoned, the group of pastors called on the community to remember its power.

"This is our time to call our white brothers together, our black brothers together, our brown brothers together, our political systems together and let us pray for our city, for our country that God can heal and hear us when we pray," said Jathan Austin, pastor of Bethel Empowerment Church in Grandville.

Rev. Dr. Willie A. Gholston II, pastor of First Community A.M.E. Church, said it's imperative to examine where we are and take advantage of this moment to cause change.

"So that we will be able to truly live together, love together and learn together as one with faith overcoming our fear," said Gholston.

"In this moment of intense reflection on the sin of racism, I believe God is calling us to a place of unity and unity is found in the wisdom of God," said Pastor Tim Harris of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

For nine minutes community members, city and county leaders, members of law enforcement, members of the fire department and the business people took a knee on Monday, many of them clasping their hands and closing their eyes.

Following the silence, City Manager Mark Washington said change was coming.

"We have real work that we have to do, no more just perfunctory moments and comments and platitudes, but real work," Washington said. "We are committed to doing that work and you will hear this week... we have strategy to change policy and systems."

Pastor Austin said the clergy members plan to work with city leaders to bring about change.

"They understand this is the expectation that we want to see systemic change created, and as clergy we are saying we are going to hold you accountable, but at the same walk alongside you," he said.

Other speakers at the event included Rev. Thomas Wilson of Word of Faith Christian Center, ChaVon McMurray, Pastor Sam Rijfkogel of Grand Rapids First Church, Grand Rapids Community College President Dr. Bill Pink, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne and Kent County Administration Wayman Britt.

