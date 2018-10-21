GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Early Sunday evening, a group of Grand Rapids residents demonstrated outside the Grand Rapids Police Department. The event was called the "All Kids Matter March" following an incident where GRPD officers handcuffed an unarmed 12-year-old girl while responding to call about shots fired.

Kent County City Commissioner Robert Womack organized the march, which was followed by a community forum with the department. About 100 people attended the forum, and tensions ran high as city leaders, members of the police force and the community discussed the department's policies.

Although the meeting was prompted by the incident with the 12-year-old, it follows a total of four publicized cases in the past two years where officers handcuffed or pointed their weapons at unarmed black children.

The forum started with Police Chief David Rahinsky and Womack sharing some words.

"I believe it is the community versus this policy," said Womack. "We want to stop it before it become the community versus the police because we all have to co-exist in this community."

The department's Youth Interaction Policy was then distributed to the audience. The policy, coined the Honestie Policy, was developed after 11-year-old Honestie Hodges was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by officers in December 2017.

Members of the community criticized this policy at the forum, saying that it is "weak" and "loosely worded."

Womack called up two people to speak after GRPD talked about their existing policies. The first was Juanita Ligon, the mother of twin 11-year-old boys who were held and gunpoint and handcuffed at the end of August. The second was from the the Wooten family whose 12-year-old daughter and niece was handcuffed on Oct. 9.

"I just want justice," said her uncle. "Don't do that to no 12-year-old female."

A few city leaders also spoke about their responses to the most recent handcuffing incident. Following that, the community was able to share their comments. This lasted for over an hour.

"As I looked at [the policy], I noticed most of the policy was after their contact with law enforcement," said one member of the public. "It was how to deal with it after the fact...but we have to be more proactive."

Another person who spoke publicly also talked about the policy, but praised Womack and Rahinsky for bringing everyone together for the meeting.

"We know that policy generally comes about through discussions and language. To that end, the language in this policy is horrible," he said holding up the youth policy. Speaking directly to Womack and Rahinsky he said, "You both acknowledge that this is a document that needs to be better, needs to evolve." He pointed out that the policy refers to young people as "youthful offenders."

"Some of the language just presupposes that our kids our criminals," he said.

The president of the NAACP Grand Rapids Youth Council also spoke at the meeting. "The first action we need to take is realize this policy doesn't mean anything," said Tavian Moore while ripping up the paper copy. "The outcome is the same, and young, black unarmed youth are still being held at gunpoint. Then the policy isn't working."

Throughout the public comment, Rahinsky listened to what the community had to say. "What I heard is frustration," he said. "What we need to do is take that frustration and mold the policy so that it ends in different outcomes."

He said the day was difficult, but he thought it was important.

"It was not just an opportunity to vent," he said. "It was an opportunity to hear concerns, to format policy and make sure it ultimately results in outcomes that the community and the police department are both content with."

City commissioners Ruth Kelly and Joe Jones also spoke at the meeting, as well as new City Manager Frank Washington who says he is committed to improving the police and community relations.

Rahinsky ended the meeting by telling the community about a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 24 where a report about how the department can strengthen its community relations will be released. This will be at the Grand Rapids Public Schools Parent University from 7-8:30 p.m.

Rahinsky also said that he will have open office hours on Friday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"I'll provide the coffee, and you provide the conversation," he said before thanking everyone for attending.

