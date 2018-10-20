GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A construction worker was killed on Saturday afternoon by a piece of wood that fell off a building, Grand Rapids Police said.

The worker was on the ground at 50 Monroe Avenue when the wood fell around 2 p.m. Police say they aren't sure what floor it fell from, and wind may have contributed.

The wood was 2-by-12 inches and 20 feet long.

According to Downtown GR, 50 Monroe Avenue is a renovation project turning a historic building into hotel and office space. The estimated investment is $42 million.

MIOSHA's records show that to date there have been 28 workplace deaths in Michigan this year.

The contruction site at 50 Monroe Avenue
The contruction site at 50 Monroe Avenue.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM