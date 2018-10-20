GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A construction worker was killed on Saturday afternoon by a piece of wood that fell off a building, Grand Rapids Police said.

The worker was on the ground at 50 Monroe Avenue when the wood fell around 2 p.m. Police say they aren't sure what floor it fell from, and wind may have contributed.

The wood was 2-by-12 inches and 20 feet long.

According to Downtown GR, 50 Monroe Avenue is a renovation project turning a historic building into hotel and office space. The estimated investment is $42 million.

MIOSHA's records show that to date there have been 28 workplace deaths in Michigan this year.

The contruction site at 50 Monroe Avenue.

