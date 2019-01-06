GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog park officially opened in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

The park took over a vacant lot between Market and Finney avenues and Williams Street, just across from Founders Brewing Co.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. says the park is just temporary for now because it is located on private property and that lot could attract a developer down the line. However, the property owner and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. partnered to test the the demand for a dog park in a walkable, downtown location.

The dog park is located on Market Avenue behind Founders Brewing Co.

There are two public off-leash dog parks in Grand Rapids, plus this new one, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. said.

The park opened with a dog parade and a ribbon cutting. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. More information about what the code of conduct is for the park can be seen here.

