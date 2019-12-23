GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire crews responded to 16 Monroe Center St. NE Sunday around 6:15 p.m. for a fire in an vent on the first floor of the building.

Authorities evacuated the building, which is in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids next to Monument Park at Division Avenue and Fulton Street. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained in about an hour.

"The fire was contained to the ventilation and duct system from that oven. The runs the exterior of the building," said Ron Tennant, a deputy fire chief with the Grand Rapids Fire Department. "(The fire) did not extend much into the building."

Downtown streets around the scene were shut down while crews responded, including Division Avenue at Fulton Street and Monroe Center Street SE.

A ladder truck was at the scene, and a photo from a viewer shows embers coming off the roof.

The base of the building is a restaurant, but the upper floors are condos. Fire crews said residents who live inside the building should expect to be back in their homes Sunday night.

