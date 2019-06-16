GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today is June 16, or 6/16, the same area code of many Grand Rapids businesses. To celebrate, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting 616 Day from 11 a.m. to 6:16 p.m.

The inaugural 616 Day will include an outdoor vendor market featuring 50 small businesses from the 616 area code, street performers in the Market Shed, an outdoor market bar featuring local craft beers and Market Hall specials for $6.16.

“This day is all about eating, drinking and supporting local,” said Amanda Gielczyk, Downtown Market VP of marketing and operations. “We love West Michigan, and we love supporting local artisans and entrepreneurs, so this is the perfect day to translate our passion for small businesses into a celebration all about them.”

Some of the $6.16 specials at Market Hall are:

Fried Pickles -- Double battered fried pickles served with cilantro ranch or southwest chipotle.

Coffee Float -- Nitro cold coffee and Love's sweet cream ice cream.

Brewery Vivant Citron Saison Draft Beer -- Seasonal beer with soft citrus and floral aromas in a 12-ounce pour.

Fried Philadelphia Roll -- Deep fried with smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

For more information about the Grand Rapids Downtown Market or 616 Day, visit downtownmarketgr.com.

