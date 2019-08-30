GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Disability Drag Show has found a new place to perform after its original venue canceled the show.

The show, which will feature performers with Down syndrome, was set to take place at Tanglefoot Studio on the West Side of Grand Rapids for the inaugural year of Project 1. However last week, the building's owner—businessman and congressional candidate Peter Meijer—decided to pull his support for the performance.

Meijer said he was concerned about the show and expressed his uncertainty about it.

"I can't be sure that these are folks that operating under their own agency and neither can an audience," he said.

However, the event organizers disputed Meijer's statements, saying he was "infantilizing" people with disabilities.

Meijer said he reached out to people who had family members with Down Syndrome and members of the LGBTQ and art communities to make his decision. He is one of the Republicans challenging Rep. Justin Amash (I) for his seat in Congress.

Drag Syndrome is a U.K. based group made up of drag performers with Down syndrome. They are set to make their United States debut during Project 1.

Daniel Vias the Drag Syndrome Creative Director, said he thrilled to see Grand Rapids rally around the performers after the show was canceled.

"The outpouring of support and love has truly been fantastic, and we are so very grateful to Wealthy Theatre for opening their doors to Horroro Shebang, Justin Bond, and Gaia Callas for the first US performance of Drag Syndrome," said Vias.

The event was organized by DisArt, and the group will still have a presence at Tanglefoot during Project 1. On Sept. 28 and 29, it will present a project called "Voices," which will be an immersive, multimedia piece that brings together stories of alienation and belonging from people with disabilities.

“The venue that is being built at Tanglefoot is a magnificent work of art, a testament to inclusiveness for all. Peter Meijer’s decision to bar three internationally acclaimed artists based on their disability status does not, in any way implicate or diminish the incredible work still happening at the venue," said Christopher Smit, the DisArt Co-Director.

Wealthy Theatre is making the Drag Syndrome show an accessible performance by creating space for up to 60 wheelchairs, scooters or caregivers.

It will take place on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. It is a free event. DisArt is trying to raise $15,000 to help cover the costs of the change of venue.

Project 1 also launches on Sept. 7.

