GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, crews from multiple departments are looking for a missing Grand Rapids woman in the Grand River.

Tekeyta Teasley, 43, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Police said she may be endangered and "recently expressed unhappiness and stress in her life." According to police, she also recently deleted her social media profile. Her cell phone and vehicle were recovered by the police department near the river.

The Grand Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department and Kent County Sheriff's Office were looking in the river near Canal Park off Monroe Avenue NW.

Police said Teasley's latest phone activity was text messages sent shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Teasley is facing a criminal charge for using a dead woman's license to get a job. She turned herself in on Jan. 7, according to Kent County Jail records. According to court records, she was expected to appear in court Thursday, Jan. 30.

Teasley is 5-foot-2 and weighs 105 lbs. Police have no information on the clothing she was last wearing. Teasley does have a tattoo on one of her forearms and a tattoo on one of her shoulders.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

