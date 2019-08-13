GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Edie Licic and her neighbors at Westminster Meadows have a tough time getting around. Licic has glaucoma, so she can't see very well.

So when it comes to affordability and convenience, a free shuttle to Walmart was the best way for Licic and others to get their groceries.

"There's quite a few of us here who rely on Walmart," she said.

But during a recent trip, people on the bus from Westminster Meadows to Walmart were informed that it would be last trip for that shuttle.

"I started crying. I really did," said Elena Roberson.

Since then, people at Westminster Meadows have tried other ways to get their groceries, but each method comes with its issues.

Some take the Go Bus or the route bus. There are costs associated with each and it can be hard to get around.

"Sometimes I'm in so much pain, it's hard for me to do it," said Louis Johnson.

Others are walking to nearby dollar stores, where the options aren't as nutritious. Some are going to mom and pop grocery stores, which often carry higher price tags.

Crystal Cunningham knows all too well what kinds of issues these seniors are going through. She's the one who got the ball rolling on the Walmart shuttle in the first place, and Cunningham was saddened to hear that Walmart ended the program.

Since then, she's been working to give seniors other options. She's reached out to charitable organizations to see if they can provide transportation. So far she doesn't have any leads.

Cunningham has also been working to teach seniors how to use subscription delivery services like Shipt and the one Walmart recently rolled out. However, there are costs associated with those and there's a learning curve for people who aren't as tech savvy.

Cunningham is willing to hear from anyone who might have a solution. Her number is 616-278-1154.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.