After a fire at a main supplier, Ford has announced it is suspending all production of the company's popular F-150 truck.

Experts say the unexpected halt in production could have major consequences for the Michigan automaker.

"When companies have major disruptions to their supply chain particularly when it affects their top product line, their overall stock value can decline substantially," says Dan Pellathy a Supply Chain Professor at Grand Valley State University.

In addition to shareholders, workers can also be affected. This week Ford announced that nearly 8,000 employees could be laid off.

"They may or may not receive wages during the furlough period," says Pellathy.

Pellathy says an impact on customers is tougher to gauge. Ford claims it has an 84 day supply of the popular pickup.

"I don't see this situation leaving the news anytime soon. I think this is going to be a problem that haunts Ford for the next 6, 12, 18 months," says Pellathy.

