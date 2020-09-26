Expungement clinic held in Grand Rapids Saturday

The event was held from noon to 5 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, a drive-thru clinic was held in Grand Rapids to offer help to people looking to expunge their criminal records.

The event was held from noon to 5 p.m., hosted by the Black & Brown Cannabis Guild and Fluresh Cannabis Provisioning Center.

Grand Rapids was added to National Expungement Week's roster of cities to partner with on holding clinics where people can receive legal advice on expungement.

The Black and Brown Cannabis Guild (BBCG) invited NEW to their annual program, where NEW will cover the background check registration fee that individuals had to pay last year.

This week, the Michigan legislature approved automatic expungement bills, which are expected to start in 2023.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.