Grand Rapids clinic offers help to people looking to expunge criminal records

The National Expungement Week Organization added Grand Rapids to its programming resource roster.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — After Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss signed a proclamation in 2019 recognizing National Expungement Week, the city was added to a national roster that will hold events related to removing criminal convictions from an individual's record.

One of the events backed by NEW in Grand Rapids is an expungement clinic being hosted on Saturday, Sept. 26.

National Expungement Week (NEW) was born out of a restorative justice initiative to help people previously convicted for felonies during the war on drugs, especially for marijuana possession which is now legal in certain states. Getting criminal offenses off records allows individuals to apply for jobs and housing, something people with felonies usually get turned down from.

In Grand Rapids, Black and Brown Cannabis Guild co-founder, Denavviaa Mojet says she became an advocate for the work to ensure people get free legal help to complete the often lengthy, expensive expungement process. Once Mojet found out about NEW, her organization became one of the grassroots partnerships to bring the week to the city.

“Expungement is an important part of discussion for us, since now that marijuana is legal in most states. But once we got into the work we realized so many more people were eligible for expungement that didn’t know how to navigate the system,” said Mojet.

The first step in the process is a background check. Michigan State Police must run it for a complete record of criminal history in order to find out if someone is eligible.

“People looking are allowed up to one felony and two misdemeanor offenses at a time. It has to be a five-year period since they got the offense and then we have to make sure their offense is expungeable. Drinking under the influence, and criminal sexual conduct cannot be expunged,” said Kamau Sandiford, a local expungement lawyer.

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) said they're excited that Grand Rapids will be able to tap into national resources to help women who were previously incarcerated get jobs.

“We know if someone gets a crime expunged they can get employed, get housing. There’s a 25 percent income increase for people that get expunged and that’s huge,” said Michelle Bryk, the WRC program director.

Not all expungements end in favorable with outcomes, with a judge making the final call. If denied it can take up to three years to file again, according Sandiford.



“More so than the nature of the offense, the post-conviction behavior will be paramount to determining whether they are successful or not,” Sandiford said.

The clinic being held this Saturday will be screening people to see if they are eligible to participate in the expungement process. The event runs from 12-5 p.m. at 121 Franklin St. SE.

If you want to participate, you can pre-register here, which is encouraged by the organizations hosting the event. Learn more about the process on Cooley Law School’s Expungement Clinic’s page.

