GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Floyd Mayweather Basketball Classic was canceled Saturday due to "inclement weather," Grand Rapids Public Schools said.

The annual tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Ottawa Hills boys' basketball program. This year was going to bring together six high school basketball teams to participate in the competition.

The games were scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. but GRPS announced it was canceled Saturday morning. The district said once they have more information about what their plans are with the tournament, they'll send out communication.

A winter storm hit West Michigan overnight Friday and it left behind heavy, wet snow. Lake-effect snow showers are expected to begin Saturday evening and continue through Sunday.

"Please drive safe and stay warm," said GRPS.

