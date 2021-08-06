Former Grand Rapids Mayor John Logie dies at 81

Logie served as mayor in Grand Rapids from 1992 to 2003.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Mayor John Logie died this week on Wednesday, Aug. 4. According to his obituary posted online Logie was 81 years old.

He was born in Ann Arbor, graduated from East Grand Rapids High School, attended the the University of Michigan and joined the Navy.

Logie served as mayor in Grand Rapids from 1992 to 2003. According to his obituary he worked to revitalize the city's downtown area and he was involved in the ribbon cuttings for Millennium Park and Van Andel Arena.

Logie also battled Alzheimer’s disease for many years. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss tweeted it was a "sad day" for the Grand Rapids community.

A sad day in our community as we say goodbye to Mayor John Logie. He was an exceptional leader who shaped our city in a multitude of ways. He was a friend and mentor, who I could always count on for wise counsel and advice. He will be missed by many. https://t.co/wKzrizQrLO — Rosalynn Bliss (@mayorbliss) August 6, 2021

Douglas Dozeman, managing partner of Warner, where Logie was an attorney for decades sent the following statement:

"Today, we have lost a giant in our community and our law firm family. John Logie was an attorney and then partner with Warner Norcross + Judd for nearly four decades. He served three terms as mayor of Grand Rapids, a city he loved and was honored to represent. John will be remembered as a fierce advocate for change, a respected community leader and a beloved member of our Warner family. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Susan, their children and grandchildren."

The family will be holding a private ceremony. A public ceremony will not be held due to COVID-19.

