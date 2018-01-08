GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Chairs, couches, umbrellas and oversized games have been set up in Calder Plaza. The furniture fills some of the empty space in front of La Grand Vitesse sculpture.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is responsible for the new seating. They say that they are inviting Grand Rapidians to enjoy the space and document it on social media with #KickItAtCalder.

The organization wants to make more permanent changes to the plaza in order to make it an inviting place for residents to gather at. Before those changes can be made, they are using the furniture and games to make it more comfortable.

The city will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of La Grand Vitesse in 2019. The sculpture has become a symbol for the city of Grand Rapids.

