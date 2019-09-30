GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Gas prices in Michigan have fallen by 12 cents since a week ago, according to AAA.

Michigan drivers are paying on average $2.62 per gallon for regular unleaded, and that's 3 cents less than this time last month and 37 cents less than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages were in Ann Arbor ($2.70), metro Detroit ($2.70) and Marquette ($2.65). The least expensive gas price averages were in Saginaw ($2.48), Flint ($2.52) and Traverse City ($2.54).

On average, drivers are paying $39 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $8 from when their prices were highest last May.

In Grand Rapids, gas prices have fallen 16.6 cents in the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 246 stations.

While gas prices in Grand Rapids are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, they are 44.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Grand Rapids is priced at $2.22 per gallon and the highest is $2.80 per gallon. The cheapest price in the country is $1.89 per gallon, and the most expensive is $6.24 per gallon.

