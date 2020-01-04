GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum had to shut down because of the coronavirus, but you can still experience it online.

The museum is launching a virtual access with tours of exhibits and readings. The virtual museum exhibits are available online at Ford Library Museum, while the youth-centered experiences can be viewed online at the Museum’s DeVos Learning Center.

“While the nation not only experiences the shutdown of businesses and schools, individuals are also missing out on opportunities to discover cultural activities,” said Elaine Didier, director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum. “Through generous funding by the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, we were able to quickly enhance our virtual offerings to include both cultural enrichment and educational activities based on the character and legacy of President Ford.”

Museum Curator Don Holloway will lead the virtual tours of the exhibits that follow through different stages of President Ford's life from childhood to becoming the the president.

The museum is also offering youth centered programming with four story-time sessions from Ford's Cabinet Room and Oval Office inside the Museum.

