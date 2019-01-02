GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is back open for the first time since before Christmas.

The doors opened at 1:00 p.m. Friday February 1, 2019.

The museum was closed from December 22, 2018 to January 27 because of the partial Government shutdown. The museum stayed closed until Friday because of the polar vortex that hit West Michigan.

Normal business hours will resume this weekend.

The display of the former Breton Village train will stay up through the weekend. "In Step with Betty Ford" will remain on display until February 8, 2019.

